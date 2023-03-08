En Garde! Rehearsals in Full Swing!

Stewkley Players will be treading the boards to bring a tale of swashbuckling heroism and adventure to the stage.

They are bringing the Alexandre Dumas classic The Three Musketeers to Stewkley Village Hall from March 22 to 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story of the play is set in 1625, and begins with D'Artagnan who leaves his countryside home for Paris in search of adventure. Along with D'Artagnan is his sister, Sabine, the quintessential tomboy who poses as a young man and quickly becomes entangled in her brother's adventures.

Once in Paris, D'Artagnan encounters the greatest heroes of the day – Athos, Porthos and Aramis the famous musketeers – and he joins forces with his heroes to defend the honour of the queen.

In doing so he finds himself in opposition to the most dangerous man in Europe, Cardinal Richelieu. Even more deadly is the infamous Countess de Winter, known as Milady, who will stop at nothing to exact revenge on D'Artagnan and Sabine for their meddlesome behaviour. Little does she know that the young girl she scorns, Sabine, will ultimately save the day.

The Three Musketeers will be at the village hall from March 22 to 25. You can contact the box office on 07845 489167, or the Sunday Box Office at Stewkley Village Hall from 10am to noon on March 12 and 19. Tickets are £7.50 per person. A licensed bar will be open 30 minutes before the show.

Advertisement