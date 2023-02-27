Stop press: meet children who will be reporting the news from Leighton Buzzard

A group of aspiring young journalists are set to report the news in a dynamic new TV show broadcast from Leighton Buzzard.

News News News is a TV news show made by children for adults, recorded in front of a studio audience and broadcast live on the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working with artists Andy Field and Beckie Darlington, 12 children from Beaudesert Lower School in Leighton Buzzard will present bulletins from their everyday lives, offering a distinctive look at what’s going on in their area.

12 local children will be reporting the news from their area in a dynamic new show made by children for adults

The event is being staged at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre where the audience will have the chance to watch the news being broadcast from the UK’s smallest news studio.

Facts are checked, breaking news is gathered and the presenters ready themselves to go live on air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “At a time when there is more news than there has ever been and trust in journalists is at an all-time low, News News News is a different kind of news show.

“By letting some of the area’s youngest citizens take over the airwaves, producers will be inviting you to think again about what the purpose of news is and how it shapes the way we see the world around us.”

The concept for the show was originally developed by Andy Field & Beckie Darlington as part of a commission by Cambridge Junction and Norfolk & Norwich Festival and was produced by Bedford Creative Arts in Bedford in 2022.