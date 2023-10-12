L artist John Trotman and R some of his work. Pictures: John Trotman

Artist John Trotman has published a book of his sketches of Leighton and Linslade street scenes.

John has long been a member of London Urban Sketchers, but during lockdown turned his attention to his home town.

“It is remarkable how many fine buildings there are in Leighton Linslade and I set out to record how they look today” said John. “This rapidly grew into a passion and a voyage of discovery into the history of our town as reflected in its buildings.”

Each week John has posted a new sketch on local Facebook site ‘Leighton Buzzard History, Pictures and Memories’ and in the process has gained quite a following, as well as generating many reminiscences from other contributors. John prefers to draw the actual scene but where that is impractical, works from photographs.

A member of Leighton Buzzard Art Society, John, who has lived in Linslade since 1979, is an accomplished watercolourist but finds the challenge of urban sketching equally stimulating. He has developed a style of pen and wash illustration which is aimed at capturing the unique character of each building or monument.

“It is not an exact process, sometimes errors creep in and I often end up with an interpretation of the subject rather than a slavishly accurate rendition", he said. “Some are drawn quickly, others benefit from more careful attention and artistic license allows me to leave out elements which do not contribute anything (i.e. wheelie bins etc.)”.

He is also known to improve the local weather with a blue sky – he rarely sketches in the rain. In addition to the sketchbook, John has undertaken a number of commissions of private houses and business premises.