Strictly Come Dancing charity event at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club raises £400

Display of costumes worn by contestants on popular TV show helped boost fundraiser

By News Team
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:01 BST

Costumes worn by contestants of BBC TV’s popular Strictly Come Dancing series helped boost charity funds at a glittering event hosted by Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

More than 20 dresses and ball gowns, designed and tailored by London-based programme makers DSI, went on display at the Plantation Road club last week with many of the 90 guests at the event changing into a hot little number for a spin on the club dance floor.

As well as viewing the costumes DSI executives explained how dresses and other dancewear products are produced for the Strictly Come Dancing shows.

Pictured from left in their glitterball outfits are Annette Kempsell, Laura Smith, Lesley Bednarek and Sue PrestonPictured from left in their glitterball outfits are Annette Kempsell, Laura Smith, Lesley Bednarek and Sue Preston
Pictured from left in their glitterball outfits are Annette Kempsell, Laura Smith, Lesley Bednarek and Sue Preston
The event, which was organised by Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell and Vice Captain Barbara Rickard, raised more than £400 for the Keech Hospice centre near Luton, which provides care for children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.

The funds will be donated to the charity later in the year.

