Costumes worn by contestants of BBC TV’s popular Strictly Come Dancing series helped boost charity funds at a glittering event hosted by Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

More than 20 dresses and ball gowns, designed and tailored by London-based programme makers DSI, went on display at the Plantation Road club last week with many of the 90 guests at the event changing into a hot little number for a spin on the club dance floor.

As well as viewing the costumes DSI executives explained how dresses and other dancewear products are produced for the Strictly Come Dancing shows.

Pictured from left in their glitterball outfits are Annette Kempsell, Laura Smith, Lesley Bednarek and Sue Preston

The event, which was organised by Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell and Vice Captain Barbara Rickard, raised more than £400 for the Keech Hospice centre near Luton, which provides care for children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.