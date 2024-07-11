Summer holiday fun for all the family at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station open day

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Families are invited to join in the fun at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station's open day this summer.

On Saturday, August 17, children can learn all about what it takes to be a firefighter and explore an engine close up.

The open day will be held at Duncombe Drive, off Lake Street, from noon until 3pm.

Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station stated: "There will be lots of things to do and see for all ages!

"This year, our topic is road safety. Get the date in the diary."

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard Fire Station

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice