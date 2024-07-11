Summer holiday fun for all the family at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station open day
Families are invited to join in the fun at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station's open day this summer.
On Saturday, August 17, children can learn all about what it takes to be a firefighter and explore an engine close up.
The open day will be held at Duncombe Drive, off Lake Street, from noon until 3pm.
Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station stated: "There will be lots of things to do and see for all ages!
"This year, our topic is road safety. Get the date in the diary."
