Sun Shines on Santa Dash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family event organised by Leighton Fun Runners (LFR) as part of the town’s Christmas Festival Weekend saw runners of all ages don their Santa suits and run 5km around the town.

The runners were encouraged to take part in the short warm up, provided by Tiddenfoot and then set off under the LFR inflatable arch around the park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the first time, the event started and finished in the Parsons Close Rec although the rest of the route was largely unchanged taking the festive partcipants out of the park, along Grovebury Road, into Tiddenfoot Park and back again.

Runners set off

Younger runners had the option of taking a shorter option of 2km or 3km but all earning themselves a medal.

Tam Quinn, the Race Director, said he was absolutely delighted with how the event went and how it is always a great pleasure to organise such a fun event for all the family and thanked all the volunteers and participants for taking part.

Participants were encouraged to dress up in something festive, with Santa suits available for purchase on the day, making quite a sight as they headed off around the park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was fully organised by Leighton Fun Runners, who provided all the enthusiastic marshals along the route.