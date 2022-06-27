Super Spectrum Community Arts showcase will take to stage in Leighton Buzzard

The performing arts company will present an action-packed performance on Saturday, July 2, at Vandyke Upper School, with 45 students taking part.

Spectrum Community Arts provides workshops for people with disabilities and additional needs, and it will be the first time that the performers - aged between four and 56 - will perform in a theatre, "on a real stage with lights and a curtain!"

Jade Cook, founder, said: "Our performers are excited to show the community what they can do! The groups have been practising since February andcan’t wait to share their hard work with you all.

Spectrum Community Arts. Photo: Alan Parker.

"The performance pieces will reflect the different styles of classes available and have been influenced by the performers themselves. The participants have had a helping hand in choosing the music and the facilitators have choreographed and created scenes using the performers’ favourite dance moves and characters."

The dance, drama and sensory movement classes were founded by Jade in 2017, as she realised that there was a need for local provision.

Classes are both in-person and online and Jade says she is "really passionate" about providing performance opportunities for the participants.

Spectrum Community Arts

She told the LBO: “Some of the performers’ parents have said that their children are left out of their school shows due to their disabilities. This is why Spectrum exists, to provide these opportunities because they all deserve a space to perform.”

Jade also emphasised that she couldn’t run Spectrum without the support of its volunteers, grants and donations.

She added: “We are so lucky to have received financial support from both Arts Council England and the Leighton Linslade Arts Forum to make this showcase a reality for our performers.”

LBO readers are invited to watch the showcase and celebrate the performers.

The event will take place at Vandyke Upper School on Saturday, July 2, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Please buy tickets in advance. The cost of the tickets will go towards running the company's weekly clubs for the next academic year.