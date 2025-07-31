Supermarket vouchers giveaway to support 8,500 Bedfordshire children over school holidays

Families of children eligible for free school meals are to receive supermarket vouchers over the school holidays.

Families will receive a £17.50 voucher per week, per child who is eligible for free school meals. The vouchers can be spent at supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Waitrose.

In total, around 8,500 children in Central Bedfordshire will receive support during the break.

The vouchers are being funded by the Household Support Fund, which was introduced by the Department for Work and Pensions in 2021 to support vulnerable households with essentials like food and energy costs.

The Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme is also returning, offering free holiday activities to children entitled to free school meals. Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), children who attend face to face activities will receive a free lunch and snacks throughout the day.

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s services, said: “The summer holidays can be a difficult time for some families, especially with the rising cost of living. By providing supermarket vouchers, we hope we can help to ease some of that financial pressure and making sure children don’t miss out on meals just because schools are closed.

“The HAF programme also gives children free access to fun activities, making sure they have a fun and memorable summer. This support makes a real difference, and we’re pleased to be able to offer it again this summer.”

Parents whose children are eligible for the HAF programme should already have received codes telling them how to register for activities. Any families eligible for support through the Household Support Fund will be contacted directly by the council.

