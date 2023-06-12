Survey launched to find out if Leighton-Linslade is an age friendly place to live

A ‘Leighton-Linslade Age Friendly Communities Survey’ has been launched to gauge views of residents aged 55 and over about their experiences of living in the area.

In March 2023, Leighton-Linslade Town Council joined the UK Network of Age Friendly Communities supported by The Centre for Ageing Better. There are over 60 place members across the country, all committed to making their community a better place to age.

The network provides guidance and support to member communities as they work towards making their services and infrastructure more age friendly.

The town council’s 55UP Project is currently undertaking a survey to hear residents’ views on their experiences of living in Leighton-Linslade

The Leighton-Linslade Age Friendly Communities Survey is one of the first steps the 55UP Project is taking on it’s journey to becoming age friendly. The purpose of the survey is to understand residents’ current experiences of living in Leighton-Linslade.

Questions range from transport and voluntary opportunities to digital skills and accessible public spaces. Even though Leighton-Linslade Town Council is not responsible for all of the areas covered within the survey, it is hoped it will provide the 55UP Project with further direction and opportunities to work with appropriate organisations.

The survey takes approximately five to 10 minutes to fill in and can be completed online by scanning the QR code shown with this article or by visiting the council website here

Alternatively, paper copies are available at the following locations:

Scan the survey QR code for online form

> Leighton Buzzard Library

> Bassett Road Surgery

> Salisbury House Surgery

> Leighton Road Surgery

> Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre

> The Chatty Café, Tuesdays 10am-1pm TACTIC Centre, Hockliffe Street