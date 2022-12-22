TACTIC Christmas treat spreads festive cheer to Leighton Buzzard's older residents

On December 20, the team at the town council’s Teenage Advice and Information Centre (TACTIC) delivered a three-course festive meal at the Astral Park Sports and Community Centre.

Over 70 local residents attended the annual event, which included not just the meal but also a special visit from Santa Claus to draw the raffle, as well as singing and dancing led by the Rock of Ages choir.

Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala spent the day at the event and said: “It has been an enormous pleasure to be able to spend time chatting with so many members of our community today. I would like to thank all the team at TACTIC as well as other members of staff and volunteers for their help in making this happen – it’s clear that everyone has had a wonderful time”.

The Christmas lunch

Comments the team received included “it was lovely, thank you so much” and “the team made us feel so important and the Christmas dinner provided was very much enjoyed – it was delicious and second to none.”

TACTIC Centre manager, Linda Farmer, said: “This is one of the highlights of our year and we’re so pleased to be able to resume the Christmas lunch after two years of Covid. In the past we’ve had 35-40 attendees, so coping with 70 today has been a real challenge but also a delight. It’s great to be able to bring together the older and younger members of our community and to spread some Christmas spirit.”

TACTIC would like to thank the local Co-op, Waitrose and Morrisons supermarkets plus the Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre for their donations towards this event and would also like to thank chef Cristiana for all her hard work. Huge thanks also go to the Rock of Ages choir for performing at the event.

The TACTIC building on Hockliffe Street is the venue for the weekly Chatty Café on Tuesdays. The Chatty Café is just one of the town council’s initiatives to help combat loneliness, especially in older people. To find out more about its “55UP” projects including the Community Agent and Technical Support Helpline, please visit its website: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/55up

