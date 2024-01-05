Tactic Team bring festive cheer

Known for its vibrant Youth Services, TACTIC (Tactic Teenage Advice and Information Centre – funded entirely by Leighton Linslade Town Council) showcased its festive versatility by hosting the Older Persons Christmas Meal on 19th December.

The Mayor Cllr. Kevin Pughe, attended the event along with 76 other community members and enjoyed a free 3 course traditional Christmas meal at Astral Park Community Centre. This was followed by entertainment from the local Rock of Ages Choir, and then a free raffle prize drawer.

Cllr Pughe stated that “events like these truly make a difference, especially for those who might be feeling isolated during what's often promoted as a time for family togetherness. Year on year, we see more and more residents attend the event and it is wonderful to see local businesses and members of the community coming together in support. Initiatives like this not only spread joy but also foster a sense of belonging and inclusion within the community”.

A town council spokeswoman added “Whilst the town council arranged the event, it would not have been possible without the support of local businesses so a big thanks you to the Co-Op Stanbridge Road, Tesco Vimy Road, Morrisons Lake Street, Sainsbury's Trivia Close, Waitrose Waterborne Walk, and Waterdenes Chartmore Road. Further thanks to the following for their raffle prize donations, Jules, Amore Pizza, So You Boutique, Jules, World at Heart, Pymens Jewellers, Adrians Flowers, Mimic gifts, Bits and Buds, Happy Dashery, Bell Inn Hotel as well as generous donations from our Chatty Café members”.

