Take a look around this quirky 4-bedroom home in a converted chapel in Eggington

House hunters who like their homes to have a quirky style and bags of history should look no further than a former Methodist chapel on sale in Egginton.
The chain free, Grade II Listed conversion was originally built early in the reign of Queen Victoria and was used as a Methodist chapel for over a century until it was converted to a residential home in the early 1990s.
But it still features plenty of nods to its history – with the original chapel door, vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and large arched windows.
There are even plans drawn up for an orangery style extension to the kitchen – along with a turned staircase that leads up to three bedrooms – with an en-suite shower room for the main bedroom.
There’s also plenty of parking – with space for two or three cars.
A cottage style courtyard garden is accessed via the rear kitchen door and provides a private area for al-fresco dining in the summer months.
The property is on the market for £475,000 with estate agents Hunters in Leighton Buzzard.
Let’s take a look around...