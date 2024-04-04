Take a look around this quirky 4-bedroom home in a converted chapel in Eggington

There’s bags of history in this Grade II home built in 1845
By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:40 BST

House hunters who like their homes to have a quirky style and bags of history should look no further than a former Methodist chapel on sale in Egginton.

The chain free, Grade II Listed conversion was originally built early in the reign of Queen Victoria and was used as a Methodist chapel for over a century until it was converted to a residential home in the early 1990s.

But it still features plenty of nods to its history – with the original chapel door, vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and large arched windows.

There are even plans drawn up for an orangery style extension to the kitchen – along with a turned staircase that leads up to three bedrooms – with an en-suite shower room for the main bedroom.

There’s also plenty of parking – with space for two or three cars.

A cottage style courtyard garden is accessed via the rear kitchen door and provides a private area for al-fresco dining in the summer months.

The property – listed here – is on the market for £475,000 with estate agents Hunters in Leighton Buzzard.

Let’s take a look around...

The former chapel is now a family home

1. mplo-03-04-24-church 1-CENTupload.jpeg

The former chapel is now a family home Photo: Hunters - Leighton Buzzard

The shape of the windows has been retained

2. Bags of history

The shape of the windows has been retained Photo: Hunters - Leighton Buzzard

Wooden floors throughout

3. Living Room

Wooden floors throughout Photo: Hunters - Leighton Buzzard

Keeping you toasty on colder nights!

4. Wood burner

Keeping you toasty on colder nights! Photo: Hunters - Leighton Buzzard

