Home hunters can now visit a new housing development taking shape in Leighton Buzzard.

Bellway has opened the doors to its sales office at the Chamberlains Bridge development off Vandyke Road. The developer is building 180 new homes at the 13.6-acre site, including 145 private homes and 35 affordable properties available through rent or shared ownership. Construction work began on the site in April after detailed plans were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council in February.

Aly Morehen, sales manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The launch of Chamberlains Bridge was a huge success, and it was great to see visitors on the site for the first time. We believe that we will be offering something for everyone here with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes designed to appeal to a range of purchasers."

Chamberlains Bridge. Image: Bellway.

Chamberlains Bridge is the third phase of the wider Chamberlains Barn neighbourhood, which received outline planning consent in 2015 and is planned to bring a total of 950 new homes to the town. Chamberlains Bridge development will be located immediately to the south of an area of grassland and woodland on the wider site which will be set aside as the new Shenley Hill Country Park.