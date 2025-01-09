Take on the challenge at Leighton-Linslade mayor's charity quiz night
Blow away the cobwebs and test your knowledge at the Leighton-Linslade mayor's annual charity quiz night.
Teams are invited to book their place and join the fun at Brooklands Social Club at 7.30pm on Friday, January 31.
All proceeds will go towards Leighton-Linslade Citizens Advice.
A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Come along to test your knowledge, have a great time, and support a fantastic cause.
"We look forward to seeing you there for a fun-filled evening."
Please email [email protected] to book a place.
