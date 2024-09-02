Take part in Leighton 10k run in aid of Keech Hospice Care this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Fun Runners are looking for plucky volunteers to take part in their annual 10k challenge.

The special event, in aid of Keech Hospice Care, will be held on Sunday, September 15, and anyone over 18 can enter.

The race starts at 9am from Pages Park, and takes competitors along Billington Road, Chartmoor Road, and Grovebury Road as well as local parks and trails around Tiddenfoot Lake.

Dan Green, of the Leighton Fun Runners, said: "The atmosphere on the day is full of joy. All the volunteers are amazing and really make it a great event, cheering on the entrants.

The Leighton 10k. Images supplied by the Leighton Fun Runners.

"We would like to fill the race places to raise money; there is a 95 minute cut off to complete the course, so if you can achieve that, then please sign up - and there will be cake at the finish!"

The running group chooses a different charity to sponsor each year, which is decided at its AGM.

This year, Keech Hospice Care was chosen by club member, Ann Hopper, who has a close link to the hospice.

Dan added: "All of our club events, as well as the 10k race profits throughout the year, will go to the charity. Last year we raised over £4.5k just through this race, and £14,000 in total for the 4Louis [child loss] charity."

The event is is fully licenced and marshalled, and the team is sending a friendly reminder to residents to keep an eye out for its volunteers in hi vis jackets.

Dan said: "Please do slow down and follow their requests to ensure everyone is kept safe and that the event is a success. We would also like to make all locals aware that on race day there may be delays on the roads on the course, and to slow down and be mindful of the runners and follow the advice of the marshalls on road crossings.

"Please accept our apologies for delays or inconvenience caused by our event, and please feel free to enter or come out on the morning and support the runners - it’s going to be amazing!"

The event costs £20 to enter (£21 on the day), and profits will be donated to Keech Hospice Care.

The charity provides hospice and palliative care for children and adults across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Dan concluded: "Since Covid, we've seen race entrant numbers fall dramatically, which makes it harder to fill the places and make a profit for the charity, so support of the community is vital in entering and also in supporting on the day.

"We would like to thank the sponsors, Everyone Active Tiddenfoot, Bulmor Forklift, Lamb Weston potato suppliers and Austin and Carnley solicitors.

"It's an amazing event and its held in our own amazing town."

To find out more about the Leighton 10k and register your name, please visit the website here.

If you enjoy running and want to try the Leighton Fun Runners out, then come along to the Cricket Club, Bell Close, on a Tuesday night at 7.10pm.