Take part in silent auction to help brave Leighton Buzzard mum prolong her life

Claire Shipp, 44, is inviting residents to take part in the online event, organised by her sister Lisa Smith, and support her goal of raising £100,000 for immunotherapy treatment.

And with prizes including boxing training with Frank Bruno, an evening with Elvis Impersonator Danny Graceland, and a professional flight simulator experience, it's not to be missed!

Claire, who was featured in the LBO during April, said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody in the community who has come together to help me, whether it was a little raffle or a big danceathon

Claire pictured with her son and husband Julian, is fundraising to help beat cancer so she can spend more time with her little boy.

"I am just so, so grateful for people putting in the hard work, and for their continued support - emotional and financial."

Brave Claire was diagnosed with Grade 4 Glioblastoma in January and told her life expectancy, with current NHS treatment, was just two years.

At first, it was suspected that her symptoms - a numbness in her left hand and migraines - weren't anything serious.

However, on Boxing Day 2021 Claire had a seizure, followed by another on January 3, with an MRI scan revealing a brain tumour.

The prize list.

Claire said: "I ended up in a London hospital having awake brain surgery. They took out as much as they could but it has tendrills that go into parts they can't get to."

Courageous Claire is receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, but is fighting for further options.

Thanks to her father's research, she is looking into immunotherapy (abroad), which could prolong her life.

The Glee Choir's charity concert in aid of Claire. Choir website: https://www.gleeclubuk.com

"I want to see my son grow up and be there for him," said Claire.

The fundraising event is a 'Silent Auction', so from now until 7.59pm on September 15, please send in your highest bid to: [email protected].

For the auction: https://www.facebook.com/events/1046893085958813/?sfnsn=scwspmo

If you would just like to donate and not take part in the auction, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/z4spzc-cancer-treatment-for-my-sister

An Energie Fitness danceathon for Claire.

Around £75,000 has been raised so far via the page and bank transfers to Claire.

Claire would like to say a huge thank you to the community, and to her mum and dad, Anne and Tony Smith, sister Lisa, husband Julian, her "rock", and her "brave" son, aged nine.

Leighton Buzzard NatWest bank staff are also doing a 22km sponsored walk for Claire this month.

Please go in store for details on how to support the event. There is a donation bucket there, too.

To follow Claire’s story, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/ClaireShippFundraiser

Chris Kelly's 'Mega Metafit in the park' for Claire.

Musical Extravaganza concert in Brooklands for Claire, organised by Luisa Borrelli.

Claire's sister, Lisa, singing at a fundraising event in Trinity Bar, Harrow.

A bingo evening for Claire. Pictured are: Helen, Natasha, Nadine, Jodie and Lisa.

Brave Claire's post surgery scar.