The Ben Nevis summit, which sits at 1,345 metres above sea level, was reached by devoted Team Leader, Paige Tye from Cedars Day Nursery on Mentmore Road in a bid to raise vital funds for The Trussell Trust food bank network, with over £400.00 donated by generous supporters in order to help provide emergency food parcels to people within the community.

The climb, which was completed in around a time of seven hours, is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for Cedars, whose colleagues have recently taken part in The Trussell Trust ‘Race Against Hunger’ 5k, as well as holding fundraising events in nursery for the cause, including a King’s Coronation Tea Party for families and regular collections for their local food bank.

Cedars Day Nursery Team Leader, Paige Tye explained;

“Our team are always thinking of exciting new ways to fundraise for the causes we support and really inspire each other to embark on these challenges. I am so proud to have made it to the top of Ben Nevis and am so thankful for the support I’ve had from colleagues, family and friends to be able to make this donation to The Trussell Trust, who do incredible work.”