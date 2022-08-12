Talented Linslade school pupil has work displayed in Royal Academy of Arts

Alicia Mac, eight, was proud to have her design selected for the 'Young Artists’ Summer Show 2022', which is held in the London gallery.

Her work, entitled 'My First Car Boot Sale' was inspired by such an event in Linslade, and the public have been admiring her piece at the academy.

Alicia said: “Last summer, I helped my Mummy and Daddy do a car boot sale and sold my grown out clothes and toys. It inspired me to draw this picture.

Alicia with her certificate, and right, pointing to her work in the gallery. Images: Alicia Mac and family.

"What I am pleased about in my picture are the people selling and buying things like books, shoes, toys and computers.

"I also love the ice cream stall and the dogs. In the car boot sale, I saw people selling pictures and furniture, so I added it to the drawing.”

The Young Artists’ Summer Show is an exhibition for students aged four to 19, who are studying in the UK.

Artworks are judged by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals, with selected artworks displayed online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Proud mum, Yuan Liang, told the LBO: "This is actually the second year that Alicia's artwork has been chosen for display at the Royal Academy of Arts.

"In 2021, she produced 'School Drop off During COVID-19', inspired by her day to day drop off in her local school, Greenleas, Linslade."

More than 21,000 students participated in the competition this year, and 280 artworks were selected.