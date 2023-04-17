Talks over future health facilities in Leighton Buzzard 'a huge step forward' says councillor

Talks this week over future health facilities in Leighton Buzzard have been labelled “a huge step forward” by a local councillor.

A meeting has been arranged between Conservative Central Bedfordshire Council leader Richard Wenham and Dr John Henderson from the town’s primary care network.

The announcement was later welcomed as a “huge step forward” by Independent Linslade councillor Victoria Harvey, who raised the issue during open questions at a full council meeting.

“CBC chief executive Marcel Coiffait stated publicly at the last Leighton-Linslade partnership committee meeting that the NHS has ruled out health facilities on the land south of the High Street in Leighton Buzzard,” she said.

“The only evidence I can find to support this is an officer summary of two closed workshops held in the summer of 2018, four years before the integrated care board (ICB) was formed.

“There were no analytical reports from transport officers for example to support this choice. The notes of the attending patient participation groups show huge support for town centre health facilities, contrary to the CBC officer statements.

“Is the leader of CBC going to follow this view of its chief executive? Or will he actively engage with the local primary care network to allow the use of buildings and areas of land south of the High Street to provide much-needed extra health care in Leighton-Linslade?”

Arlesey councillor Wenham reminded everyone “the provision and acquisitioning of health facilities is the responsibility of the NHS and the BLMK integrated care board (ICB)”.

He told the council: “I understand they’re reviewing what the ICB believes the requirements are for that particular part of Central Bedfordshire.

“Having done that, I’m sure they’ve included where those facilities which could be required will be positioned,” he said. “If this is most appropriate to be on some council land perhaps that’s the case.

“As I said at the public meeting in the town, I wouldn’t personally rule anything out. I don’t believe the chief executive made any statement to the effect that pieces of land might be ruled out.

“The NHS is actively interested in land it owns off Vandyke Road, which might be most appropriate.

“We’re at the early stages of seeing where the ICB and NHS England end up in their talks. When that’s completed, I’m sure it’ll come back out for discussion.

“Meanwhile I’d encourage everyone to respond to the land south consultation, so that everyone’s views can be considered.”

Councillor Harvey explained that Dr John Henderson from the primary care network in Leighton Buzzard “has been trying to contact CBC desperately to find out if extra care facilities, for which he has the revenue funding, could be located in current buildings or on that land”.

She asked: “Will you be prepared to talk to him and work with him to help with additional capacity in the town?”