Teachers in Central Bedfordshire get on their bikes to help promote pupils’ cycling  project

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council said: "Learning to ride a bike really is a life skill and I am thrilled to see more young people enjoying the freedom and fun of cycling thanks to the dedication of their teachers. The Bikeability Trust's 'Get Cycling in Schools' pilot project is having a positive impact in Central Bedfordshire, which I hope will continue to grow as more teachers embrace this opportunity, equipping themselves with the skills to nurture the next generation of confident and safe cyclists.”