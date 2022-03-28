Ten-week closure of Leighton Buzzard towpath while £500k upgrade takes place

In partnership with national walking and cycling charity Sustrans, Canal & River Trust is planning the upgrade of the Grand Union Canal, starting in May and completed by September 2022.

The towpath in Leighton Buzzard forms part of the Sustrans National Cycle Network ‘Paths for Everyone’, which aims to deliver a traffic-free, more consistent and accessible network for everyone, including walkers, cyclists, families and people with mobility requirements.

The project builds on previous towpath improvements undertaken by the Trust in Leighton Buzzard in 2015, between Leighton Road and Leighton Lock. The latest work will add a further 2.9km of improved towpath, resulting in a 4.1km stretch of continuous high quality towpath through Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas.

The Grand Union Canal at Leighton Buzzard

The project is one of a series of Department for Transport Active Travel funded towpath improvement projects being delivered by the Trust across England and Wales.

The towpath south of Leighton Road currently has an unbound, uneven surface and is narrow in many places. The project will resurface and widen a 780-metre section running south from the B4032 Leighton Road Bridge 114 to Bridge 115A (Mentmore Gardens) and will require the towpath to be closed from the end of May for approximately 10 weeks. A signed towpath diversion will be in place.

The project will also improve a 2,100-metre section running north from Lock 27 (Leighton Lock) to Bridge 110 (Sandhole Bridge) in Old Linslade. Here there will be surfacing improvements, vegetation trimming and biodiversity enhancements. Any closures will be kept to a minimum and will have signed diversion routes in place.

Ahead of the improvements, the Trust is holding a community information event on Saturday, April 23, from 1.30pm to 6.30pm at Linslade Memorial Pavilion, Mentmore Road, Linslade LU7 2NZ. People are invited to come along to find out more about the project and the Trust will have plans on display and representatives on hand to answer questions.

Grand Union Canal towpath southern section map

People can also find out about how they can get involved in delivering some of the wildlife or heritage improvements with other volunteers, or to help look after the new towpath environment once it is complete.

Ros Daniels, the Trust’s director for London & South East, said: “Research shows that being next to water improves your mental and physical health. The Canal & River Trust wants to make its canals more welcoming, safe and clean to encourage more people to use them, and enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of walking and cycling, and being by the water.

“Canal & River Trust ecologists and heritage advisers are involved in the design of the works to ensure the works are sensitive to local wildlife and heritage structures, making enhancements where possible, including hedge laying, vegetation and tree management.”

To find out more about the proposed improvements and volunteering opportunities, go to https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/leighton-buzzard, call the Canal & River Trust on 03030 404040 or email [email protected]

Grand Union Canal towpath northern section map