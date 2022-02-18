Thames Valley Police issue warning not to misuse 999 during Storm Eunice

The Met Office has issued a Red warning for wind due to Storm Eunice.

This warning covers the Thames Valley area with high winds expected throughout the morning(18/2) with the peak forecast between 7am and 3pm.

It is anticipated there will be average winds of 60 to 70mph and gusts will be up to 80mph, and winds of 40-50mph will continue throughout the weekend.

The Met Office has issued warnings which includes possible danger to life and trees coming down

Now Thames Valley Police has issued a warning over misuse of its 999 emergency line ahead of what is expected to be a busy day.

"We anticipate the weather could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks," police state.

"This is expected to lead to a significant increase in calls to the police force and we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

"An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

"In a non-emergency situation please call 101, or make a report online so we can ensure we respond appropriately."