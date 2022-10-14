Thames Valley Police has announced a new Race Action Plan designed to improve the force’s relation with black people and minority communities in the area.

Announced today (13 October), the plan will be overseen by an Independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board (ISOB).

It is hoped that the ISOB will give people a credible forum to hold the force to account.

Left to Right: Detective Inspector Quoc Vo, Jacqueline Roberts FRSA, Chief Constable John Campbell, Superintendent James Hahn, Fola Komolafe MBE, Superintendent Gavin Wong, Calvin Wilson, Sergeant Reyan Al-Owaied, Nita Pankhania, Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray

Calvin Wilson was confirmed as the ISOB chair, he was chosen due to his significant experience working with black and other seldom-heard communities.

He will be supported by the chair of Thames Valley Police’s Stop and Search Independent Advisory Group, Jacqueline Roberts FRSA and Fola Komolafe MBE.

A police spokesperson said: “The ISOB chair will play a key role in shaping the Race Action Plan and will scrutinise, check and challenge the Programme Board on its delivery.”

"Together, all members, who volunteer their time, will ensure the recruitment of additional board members from TVP communities most affected by policing issues such as the use of powers.”

The force believes it is the first to follow national ISOB accountability by having a black barrister leading and recruiting the board.

Nationally, an action plan was launched earlier this year to improve how black communities are policed throughout the country.

Every police force in England and Wales is now committed to adopting a Race Action Plan.

The plan aims to address:

disparities affecting black people lower levels of trust and confidence in the police among some black people

Across the Thames Valley policing area this has been expanded to include all Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Groups.

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray said: “As the Chief Officer leading this vital piece of work, I am keen to ensure that communities have a voice and mechanism to hold the delivery of the Race Action Plan to account.

“I am resolute that the plan is lifted from the page and turned into demonstrable action that improves the way we deliver policing services for, and builds the trust and confidence of our Black, Asian and other Minority Ethnic communities.

“It is key that we are representative of all of the communities we serve and this is a key part of the plan.

“Black, Asian and other Minority Ethnic communities will only have confidence to join us if they are reassured that this is not a ‘tick box’ exercise. I can reassure them that it is not and delivery of the plan outcomes is essential to ensuring the culture of Thames Valley Police is fit for purpose and remains so."

Among the schemes the police force can reveal is a community plan to assist the Somalian and Congolese community to reduce serious violence, with funding supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

An advisory group will assess the use of stop and search practices used by Thames Valley Police.

Scrutiny will be placed on Section 163 vehicle stops.