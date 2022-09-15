Thames Valley Police shares fascinating archive photos of the Queen ahead of funeral

The longest serving monarch in British history’s death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday (8 September).

On Monday (19 September), an official bank holiday has been arranged for her state funeral.

Thames Valley Police officers have often been tasked with looking after The Queen as she carried out her official duties.

Thames Valley Police escorting The Queen

Ahead of Monday’s monumental event the force has shared four old photos showing officers keeping her safe.

On its social media pages, Thames Valley Police shared photos of late monarch being guided round Reading, Oxford, and Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’ve got a long and proud history of hosting Her Majesty the Queen here in the Thames Valley.

“Here are some photographs from our museum archive that we would like to share with you.”

Thames Valley Police is also encouraging interested parties to follow its museum's Twitter page, which can be found @TVP_Museum.

Photos are shared on the page highlighting the history of policing in the area.

A physical Thames Valley Police Museum is located in Sulhamstead.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s passing, on Friday Chief Constable John Campbell described how he had been “honoured” to serve Her Majesty.

Thames Valley Police anticipates that Monday’s funeral will be the largest operation in the force’s history.