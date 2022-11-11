Thames Valley Police has announced that one of its specialist task forces has captured £1 million worth of equipment.

The recently launched Rural Crime Taskforce has seized machinery, tools and equipment during its operations.

A new specialist force was launched in early 2022, to combat rural crime.

Data released by the police force yesterday (10 November), shows that 52 cars, 20 plant machinery and 26 power tools were recovered by police officers.

Thames Valley Police wants to use the new operation to make the area a hostile place for those who commit rural crimes.

As well as capturing a lot of farming equipment the police have arrested 85 people in connection to 105 offences.

A police spokesman said: “Of 185 completed investigations, over a quarter have seen a positive outcome.”

Over 750 residents have been given crime prevention advice in rural areas, Thames Valley Police states.

Rural Crime Taskforce Inspector, Stuart Hutchings said: “Reaching the milestone figure of one million pounds worth of recovered items is testament to the tireless work of the team and our commitment to not tolerating rural crime across the Thames Valley.

“We are grateful to the Police and Crime Commissioner for the funding which enabled us to develop the Rural Crime Taskforce and make the strides we have to date, as well as the work we will continue to deliver for our rural communities.”

The officers patrolling the rural parts of Thames Valley are supported by intelligence support, drone units, and the Joint Operations Unit with Hampshire.

Among the offences prioritised by the new team is thefts and hare coursing.