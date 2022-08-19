Thames Valley Police teams up with Love Island star to combat violence against women
Thames Valley Police is working with a former Love Island contestant to make sure women and girls feel safe in the policing area.
Yesterday (18 August), the police force announced a partnership with social media influencer and former reality television star, Sharon Gaffka.
Thames Valley Police hopes the project will raise awareness of the work it does to tackle violence against women and girls.
By using a well-known social media-savvy celebrity, the force aims to increase its engagement with a younger audience.
Thames Valley Police will be releasing behind-the-scenes content, showing how officers respond to callouts.
Also, how the force deals with serious crimes like sexual assault and rape.
It is hoped this will help make residents more aware on how they can report traumatising attacks to the police.
Read More
Sharon lives in the area and passionately campaigns for women’s safety.
She said: “To be asked to be part of the violence against women and girls (VAWG) campaign with Thames Valley Police has been an honour. Ensuring women and girls feel safe in the area and across the UK is a huge concern and whatever I can do to highlight this, I will.
“I have been working with teams in the field and now have an incredible insight to what happens behind the scenes and believe sharing this will only raise greater awareness and increase knowledge on how we can all support VAWG as well as firmly knowing our rights.”
Thames Valley Police hopes it can tap into her strong following on social media, which includes young women and girls, who are less likely to engage with the police.
Chief Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, tactical lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “Working with Sharon provides us with a great opportunity to enhance how we reach our younger communities and improve the trust that has been damaged in relation to violence against women and girls.
“Sharon’s relentless campaigning around drink spiking, women’s rights and the recent launch of her female empowerment podcast ‘Girls Know Nothing’ makes her a trusted ambassador to help us achieve this.
“We are determined to do the very best for girls and women in our communities to create change and improve the support we give to you.”