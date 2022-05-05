The 10 best ways to die - according to Luton hospice staff

But now a care team at a Luton hospice has become overnight social media stars by revealing the top ten best ways to die.

The care staff at Keech Hospice Care, the adult and children’s hospice in Luton, has racked up more than 30,000 views across social media, with stars including Emma Wiggs, MBE, double Paralympic gold medal winner and nine-time World Champion paracanoeist showing her support.

“The difficult conversations are often the most rewarding and this is such an important conversation. The people at Keech Hospice Care are just the right people to start it,” Emma said.

The blog helps people and their loved ones prepare for death

Karen Hibbert, Compassionate Communities Coordinator at Keech Hospice Care, said deaths still a taboo subject for many but facing it head-on throws open a conversation people often find difficult to have.

“At Keech, we’re there from the first day someone is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness and our free care supports people for many years to live life to the full. Inevitably though, death comes to us all but it’s still a conversation many people just aren’t dying to have!

“For many of us death may be years away, yet death is the one thing in life guaranteed we all have in common. We promise talking about death isn’t going to hurt you, but it might just get you thinking and make life easier for you and your loved ones in the future. So, at Keech, we thought, why not help everyone and so we came up with the top ten best ways to die."

Keech's blog is helping people talk about dying

When creating The Top Ten Best Ways to Die, the nurses came up with encouraging people to think about more modern concerns like a digital legacy, as well as how to store a lifetime of memories, getting the best care support early on, and creating a soundtrack of life which can help preparing for the funeral.

The Blog post on Keech Hospice Care’s website and also the charity’s Facebook and Twitter pages has already received hundreds of views.

Elaine Tolliday, Clinical Director and Deputy CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said: “The pandemic has created even more need for these kinds of I’m proud to see us leading the way and facing the subject of death like this. Talking about death doesn't bring death closer. It's about planning for life. Without talking and understanding, a life-limiting illness can be a lonely and stressful experience, both for the person who is dying and for their friends and family.

“Since the start of the pandemic, it’s estimated that almost 67,000 people have died at home without access to specialist care. That's why at Keech Hospice Care, as part of Dying Matters Week, we’re asking everyone to plan ahead and give some thought to such an important subject that affects every one of us so, when the time does come, everyone dies #InAGoodPlace - whoever and wherever they are,” Elaine said.