The Cottesloe School in Wing 'delighted' with GCSE exam results
The Cottesloe School in Wing was full of smiles as pupils collected their GCSE exam results today (Thursday).
A school spokesman said: “It was great to see so many happy faces opening envelopes after a challenging few years caused by the pandemic. Despite a return to pre-pandemic grading, we are delighted with our results on all levels and many of our results are in line or above the national average for some key measures. This is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our students and staff. We are broadly in line with the national average. Thank you to all our staff for working so hard to help our students fulfil their potential.”
Among the top performers was Toby Barnes, who achieved some of the school's highest grades with three grade 9s and six grade 8s. Cole Tyacke and Anna Peate both achieved two grade 9s and five grade 8s. Nataniel Kozak achieved four grade 9s and made some of the best progress in the year group. Ralph Field, Antony Canaguacan, Batiste Clark, Aoife Galbraith, Emilia Paine and Molly Buckland were also commended for their achievements.