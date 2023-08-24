A school spokesman said: “It was great to see so many happy faces opening envelopes after a challenging few years caused by the pandemic. Despite a return to pre-pandemic grading, we are delighted with our results on all levels and many of our results are in line or above the national average for some key measures. This is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our students and staff. We are broadly in line with the national average. Thank you to all our staff for working so hard to help our students fulfil their potential.”