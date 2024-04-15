Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard’s motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Several closures take place on the A5

• M1, from 10pm April 13 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, B5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Woburn Road to Alison's Brook - two-way traffic signals due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 / M1 westbound, New Airport Way to M1 southbound, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.