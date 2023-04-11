The last ride: Huge convoy pays tribute to Leighton Buzzard engineer and motorbike enthusiast

A huge convoy travelled to Milton Keynes Crematorium as motorists paid a final farewell to a much-loved Leighton Buzzard businessman.

Simon Rees, founder of Rees Engineering, died on March 3 after fighting cancer, with his funeral taking place on Friday, March 31. A procession of 20 motorbikes and numerous other vehicles travelled behind his hearse to honour Simon's final ride, while his coffin was proudly draped in a chequered flag.

His daughter, Kelly, told the LBO: "It was a beautiful service and I’m quite sure he would have loved it. At the end, we requested that people give him a round of applause for his final ride; this turned into an almost two-minute standing ovation.

The funeral convoy (image: Peter Brackenbury) and right, Simon Rees (image: Paul Rees).

"After the funeral, we returned to the Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club, where we shared amazing food, stories, and a few drinks in dad’s memory.

"There were almost 200 people in attendance that day which just proved how loved he was."

Simon was born on October 3, 1949, in Leighton Road, Heath and Reach – the middle child of Alwyn and Judy, younger brother to Sue, and older brother to Sarah. The Rees then moved to Cheddington in 1952, where, as a schoolboy, Simon found a love of football. However, his passion for sports dwindled by the time he attended Linslade Secondary School, with Simon and his pals hiding in the bushes during cross-country races, and "re-joining the rest of the group on the last lap!"

Simon studied engineering at Dunstable College, followed by an apprenticeship in Linslade. He then worked for different engineering companies before establishing Rees Engineering in 1990.

Simon Rees. Image: Paul Rees.

Kelly said: "His passion and knowledge were truly inspiring, and I know there will be a lot of people in Leighton Buzzard and further afield who benefited from his expertise.

"He would proudly tell people about special jobs he completed, including making parts for one of the Royal Greenhouses, cinema curtain winders, and special one-off pieces for all kinds of vintage cars and motorbikes."

Simon got his first bike when he was 15 years old and from that moment on, he was never without one – or ten!

An avid rider, he'd take to the road on a Sunday morning, and took "great delight" in setting off people’s car alarms as he went. Meanwhile, Simon's love of bikes rubbed off on his son, Paul, and they would often ride together.

Kelly remembered: "Dad caught the sprint race bug and would go off for weekends to join his NSA [National Sprint Association] friends to see who could ride the fastest in a straight line – he really enjoyed this newfound hobby and made fantastic friends.

"He’d enjoy telling everyone about his two Pendine Beach records, how he raced in the Ramsay Sprint on the Isle of Man, and about his days at Santa Pod. He had a wall of trophies that he'd proudly show to any visitors."

During his last five years, Simon lived in an "idyllic setting" not far from where he was born.