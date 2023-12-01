News you can trust since 1861
The latest food hygiene scores on the doors for Leighton Buzzard

These are the scores published in November
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:05 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
The latest food hygiene scores on the doors for the Leighton Buzzard area have been revealed.

According to the Food Standards Agency, a score of 5 means standards are very good; 4 is good; and 3 ‘generally satisfactory’. But a score of 2 means some improvement is necessary; 1 means major improvement is necessary and a 0 calls for urgent improvement.

Here are all the ratings that were published in November:

Rated 5: Amore Pizzeria lb Ltd at 2 Hockliffe Street - rated on October 24; The Birch Restaurant at 20 Newport Road, Woburn - rated on November 8; Sky 8 at 12 Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on November 8

Rated 4: The Axe & Compass at 23 Leighton Road, Heath And Reach - rated on October 16

Rated 3: Room No 9 at 5a High Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on October 18.

Rated 2: Yong Hong at 53 Lake Street - rated on October 4.

