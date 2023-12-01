The latest food hygiene scores on the doors for Leighton Buzzard
The latest food hygiene scores on the doors for the Leighton Buzzard area have been revealed.
According to the Food Standards Agency, a score of 5 means standards are very good; 4 is good; and 3 ‘generally satisfactory’. But a score of 2 means some improvement is necessary; 1 means major improvement is necessary and a 0 calls for urgent improvement.
Here are all the ratings that were published in November:
Rated 5: Amore Pizzeria lb Ltd at 2 Hockliffe Street - rated on October 24; The Birch Restaurant at 20 Newport Road, Woburn - rated on November 8; Sky 8 at 12 Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on November 8
Rated 4: The Axe & Compass at 23 Leighton Road, Heath And Reach - rated on October 16
Rated 3: Room No 9 at 5a High Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on October 18.
Rated 2: Yong Hong at 53 Lake Street - rated on October 4.