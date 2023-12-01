These are the scores published in November

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

The latest food hygiene scores on the doors for the Leighton Buzzard area have been revealed.

According to the Food Standards Agency, a score of 5 means standards are very good; 4 is good; and 3 ‘generally satisfactory’. But a score of 2 means some improvement is necessary; 1 means major improvement is necessary and a 0 calls for urgent improvement.

Here are all the ratings that were published in November:

Rated 5: Amore Pizzeria lb Ltd at 2 Hockliffe Street - rated on October 24; The Birch Restaurant at 20 Newport Road, Woburn - rated on November 8; Sky 8 at 12 Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on November 8

Rated 4: The Axe & Compass at 23 Leighton Road, Heath And Reach - rated on October 16

Rated 3: Room No 9 at 5a High Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on October 18.