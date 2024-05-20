The new training helping Central Bedfordshire's construction workers go green
Run by The STC Group, with funding from the Government, there are three courses open to unemployed individuals, employers, and those already working in construction, providing them with the skills essential for a career in sustainable construction.
They cater to various skill levels, from beginners, employers looking to train their staff and to those already working in the industry.
Each course offers comprehensive training to participants and include: •Level 2 in Understanding Domestic Retrofit •Level 3 in Domestic Retrofit Advice and •Level 4 Award in Assessing Domestic Dwellings for Retrofit
The courses vary in length, but each provides in-depth training, equipping participants with the expertise needed to retrofit homes while carving out a fulfilling career path in the rapidly growing green economy.
For more information and to apply go to https://thestcgroup.co.uk/courses/construction/retrofit/ or call 0345 565 2656.