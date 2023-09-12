Watch more videos on Shots!

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 11A - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 7am September 11 to 6.59am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to A5120 Roundabout - diversion route for utility works on behalf of Affinity Water.

• A5, from 8pm September 11 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road Traffic Solutions.

• M1, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to 11A - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street north of, junction with Dunstable Road - works under traffic signals for emergency maintenance works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - exit slip closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure.

• M1, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure.

• M1, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure.

• M1, from 10pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - lane closure.

• M1, from 10pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route.

• M1, from 10pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure.

• A5, from 10pm September 18 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closures.

• M1, from 10pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure.