The road closures affecting Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas this week - stock photo

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid around Leighton Buzzard and the M1 on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

• A5, to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Close to Flying Fox Roundabout temporary traffic signals for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 10pm July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, to 5am August 4, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am August 13, slight delays: A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - works under traffic signals for cable duct installation on behalf of Ethical Power Connections Ltd.

• M1, to 5am September 2, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, to 3.30pm July 12, slight delays: A5 both directions, Leighton Road to Flying Fox roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, to 5am July 12, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to structure - maintenance works.

• M1, to 5am July 13, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure and hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, to 5am July 14, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 12 - lane closure for communications.

• M1, from 10pm July 13 to 5am July 14, moderate delays: M1 southbound, junction 13 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A421, from 10pm July 13 to 5am July 14, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 13 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for communications.

• A421, from 10pm July 14 to 5am July 15, moderate delays: M1 southbound,, junction 12 - entry slip road closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repair.

• A5, from 8.30pm July 17 to 5am July 22, moderate delays: A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1 J11A Dumbbell - carriageway closure for drainage.

• A5, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 19, slight delays: A5 both directions, Eastern Way to Woburn Road traffic signals for chamber inspections.

• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works.

• A421, from 10pm July 19 to 5am July 20, moderate delays: M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - entry and exit slip closures, lane closure and diversion route for communications.