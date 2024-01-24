Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The road closures affecting Leighton Buzzard for the next two weeks

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am February 3 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A5, from 10pm December 21 2023 to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm January 22 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Royal Cottages near Tebworth Road - traffic signals for pipe repairs on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M1, from 10pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.