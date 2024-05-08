The road closures impacting on Leighton Buzzard drivers for the next two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The closures in the area for the next two weeks

• A5, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - traffic signals for S278 works on behalf of Highways UK.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A Chalton Interchange - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm May 13 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Watling Street Roundabout, Dunstable - diversion for lha works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.