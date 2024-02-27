Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 10pm December 21 2023 to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am March 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Eastern Way - two-way traffic signals due to sign - erection works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm February 26 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, A1081 eastbound to M1, junction 10 entry slip road - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Milton Keynes to Flamstead - lane closures for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.