The up-and-coming Linslade comedy writer who has worked on many of the country’s top shows

Even though both his parents had ‘proper’ jobs – Dad Tim was a roofer and Mum Sarah a primary school teaching assistant - Ed Amsden claims he inherited his love of silliness from them.

The up-and-coming comedy writer, who moved to Linslade with his wife Vicky a year ago, says: “Above everything else, I’ve always valued people with a sense of humour - particularly if they love having fun and being silly.

“My sister Lucy did a PhD on the clowning practitioner Philippe Gaulier and I’ve always loved comedy – be it watching or listening to shows or just trying to laugh as much as possible at life in general.”

Ed Amsden (left) and Tom Coles

He’s also always loved writing – his first foray was a series of stories called The Nifty Nine which he admits were utterly derivative rip-offs of Enid Blyton.

Ed met his writing partner Tom Coles in 2012 when he was studying at the University of East Anglia taking an MA in creative scriptwriting.

He explains: “Tom had quit his job in insurance to try his hand at writing with his brother Matt, who was also at UEA and a close friend of mine.

“I joined them for an impromptu sitcom-writing session and Tom and I clicked immediately.”

The pair quickly ditched Matt who, to be fair, was studying for his PhD in quantum physics.

Ed says: “We were fortunate enough to get places on the Writing & Producing Comedy Diploma at the National Film and Television School.

“Our course leader was Bill Dare, the producer of Radio 4’s Dead Ringers, and he invited us to submit material for the show where we were delighted to get a commission and our first broadcast credit.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

The Amsden/Coles collaboration is to be found across many of the country’s top comedy shows including Have I Got News For You, The Now Show and The News Quiz.

They currently have original comedies under option with Avalon, Black Dog Television and Hat Trick Productions.

They’ve also been commissioned to write a one act play for Sky Comedy Rep, a partnership between Sky Studios and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

He and Tom, who lives in Essex, are now confident enough in each other’s ability to be able to write remotely via Skype and Google Docs although they usually edit together before submitting a script.

Ed harbours ambitions of writing dark comedy novels and admits amiably: “I’ve submitted three spec manuscripts, but no luck so far.”

Both Ed and Vicky have parents in Tring, conveniently close for childcare for their son Laurie.

They haven’t explored Leighton Buzzard as much as they’d like, due to Covid, but are already fans of The Black Lion, Amore Pizzeria, Rustico Bistro, Little Buzzard Bakery and Espresso Head coffee.