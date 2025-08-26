Alfred and his wife, Sinikiweplaceholder image
Alfred and his wife, Sinikiwe

"The way summer should be" Leighton Buzzard celebrates annual barbecue and birthday of Dunstable DJ

By Neil Shefferd
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:34 BST
People travelled from as far afield as Canada and Zimbabwe for an annual summer get together.

And the party at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club on Satur,day August 24 also marked the birthday of King Alfred, a DJ and music promoter from Dunstable.

King Alfred, also known as Alfred Munhenga, describes himself as a digital creator, and helped start the Dunstable family barbecue 15 years ago.

Among the dignitaries at the function were Mayor of Dunstable Sally Kimondo and Mark Hardy, one of the deputy lord lieutenants of Bedfordshire.

Guests travelled from as far afield as Canada, the United States and Zimbabwe for the party, where they were encouraged to dress all in white.

Videos from the event on social media showed guests enjoyed barbecued food, drink, music and dancing.

There was also an ice cream van in attendance and activities for children, including a bouncy castle.

Alfred said the party was a day to remember saying: "Everyone came dressed in white, symbolising peace, unity, and a fresh start.

"The energy was electric, with music flowing from every corner and people dancing, smiling, and sharing in the joy.

"For me, this celebration wasn’t just about marking another year - it was a reflection of the journey I’ve been on, the lives I’ve touched, and the community we’ve built together.

"I’m grateful for everyone who came out to celebrate with me and for the continued support over the years."

The Dunstable family barbecue is an annual event in the town where families come together to enjoy music, food and drink and conversation, with Alfred describing the event as "the way summer should be."

Hundreds of people attended the party at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club to mark the birthday of the digital creator known as King Alfred

1. King Alfred party pic one.jpg

Hundreds of people attended the party at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club to mark the birthday of the digital creator known as King Alfred Photo: via Alfred Munhenga

The barbecue was doing a roaring trade during the party

2. King Alfred party pic two.jpg

The barbecue was doing a roaring trade during the party Photo: via Alfred Munhenga

Mayor of Dunstable Sally Kimondo was among the dignitaries at the party

3. King Alfred party pic six.jpg

Mayor of Dunstable Sally Kimondo was among the dignitaries at the party Photo: via Alfred Munhenga

The bouncy castle proved particularly popular with children at the party, held at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club

4. King Alfred party pic four.jpg

The bouncy castle proved particularly popular with children at the party, held at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club Photo: via Alfred Munhenga

