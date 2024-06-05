These are the best fish and chip shops in the Leighton Buzzard area - according to you

The celebratory day has been running for nine years, and this year it’s been moved to coincide with the D-Day anniversary .

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, founder of National Fish and Chip Day, explained: “National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish, and because of the instrinsic links it has always had with the World Wars and D-Day, we decided to move the date to show our support.”