A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)
A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)

These are the best fish and chip shops in the Leighton Buzzard area - according to you

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:02 BST
If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself, tomorrow (June 6) is National Fish & Chip Day.

The celebratory day has been running for nine years, and this year it’s been moved to coincide with the D-Day anniversary.

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, founder of National Fish and Chip Day, explained: “National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish, and because of the instrinsic links it has always had with the World Wars and D-Day, we decided to move the date to show our support.”

We asked you what your favourite chippy was. Here’s what you said – listed in no particular order.

One reviewer said it was "the best Fish & Chips we have ever had" - while another said they travel 11 miles to the chippy on Theedway, Leighton Buzzard, for the gluten-free option!

1. Cod & Waffle

One reviewer said it was "the best Fish & Chips we have ever had" - while another said they travel 11 miles to the chippy on Theedway, Leighton Buzzard, for the gluten-free option! Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The chippy on Old Road was described as "the best by far" by one happy customer, who claimed others "pale in comparison".

2. Linslade Fish Bar

The chippy on Old Road was described as "the best by far" by one happy customer, who claimed others "pale in comparison". Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sizzlers on Waterdell in Leighton Buzzard was described as "amazing" with "generous portions and tasty food"

3. Sizzlers

Sizzlers on Waterdell in Leighton Buzzard was described as "amazing" with "generous portions and tasty food" Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The North Street chippy was praised for "great service, top quality fresh food and good portions" by one reviewer

4. Ocean Fish Bar

The North Street chippy was praised for "great service, top quality fresh food and good portions" by one reviewer Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leighton Buzzard