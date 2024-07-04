A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Image: Press Association.

The latest scores on the doors for restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the Leighton-Linslade area have been revealed.

Establishments in Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Hockliffe, and Heath and Reach were awarded scores of three, four, or five by the Food Standards Agency - meaning they were either satisfactory, good, or very good.

During June’s inspections, no businesses were deemed to require some improvement (two) or major improvement (one), meaning customers can celebrate the taste of success.

Rated 5:

Costa Coffee at Grovebury Road Retail Park, Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 29; The Picture House at 8 Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 30; The White Hart at Watling Street, Hockliffe, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 30; Domino's Pizza at 23 Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 29; Eagle Pizza at 3 Wing Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 30.

Rated 4:

Sorelli Cafe at 1 High Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 1; Med Fish Bar at 53 Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 1; The Dukes at 7-9 Leighton Road, Heath And Reach - rated on May 9; The Salvation Army at Salvation Army Hall, Lammas Walk, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 13; Route 66 Diner, a takeaway at Unit 1 Harmill Industrial Estate, Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 20.

Rated 3:

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre Cafe at Hockliffe Road, Leighton Buzzard - rated on May 2.