This is when Leighton Buzzard and Linslade's Remembrance parade and services will take place

On Friday (November 11) to commemorate the fallen, local schools will gather at the Leighton Buzzard War Memorial at 11am for a special service, including a bugler, the Last Post, and the laying of wreaths. The event is organised by David Heather MBE, headteacher of Pulford Lower School, in conjunction with All Saints Church.

President of the Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard branch, Mark Freeman, said: "The children that go to this are the future and if they don't learn about Remembrance at this early age, then ultimately it will disappear. Most children will have grandparents who weren't born during wartime so few will be hearing first hand information. The fallen still need remembering; people need to know that they were prepared to sacrifice themselves."

In Leighton Buzzard, a parade is scheduled to leave Lake Street at 10.30am on Sunday (November 13). At approximately 10.50am, the service will begin at the War Memorial, with prayers, the Last Post, the silence, and wreath laying. Residents are then invited to attend the main service in All Saints Church, led by Reverend Cate Irvine, which follows immediately afterwards.

Remembrance Sunday Leighton Buzzard 2021 (Photo by Jane Russell).

Following this, at approximately 12.45pm, a service will be held at Linslade's Mentmore Road Memorial Gardens. This will be led by Bernard Minton, Vicar of St Barnabas, and include the Last Post, silence, and laying of wreaths. The All Saints Church service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, while the Linslade service will be available to watch later that day via the Town Council's Facebook page.

Mr Freeman, who is also Independent Town Councillor for Barnabas ward, added: "On Sunday, we may have some veterans in attendance who have served in Kenya and East Africa, and some that have been in the Far East during the 60s.

"There will certainly be people who have been involved in the Falklands conflict. I know there will be a wreath laid to represent the Scot's Guard Tumbledown Veterans and Families Association. Tumbledown was a battle during the Falklands that had one of the highest number of casualties.

"Few children today are hearing these first hand experiences about wars, but we should learn by experience. Unfortunately we [humans] seem to make these mistakes again, and again, and again. We [in Britain] see these conflicts on TV, and think 'Oh that's abroad', but one day, it could be us."

