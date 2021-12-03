Thousands attend Christmas tree festival at Leighton Buzzard's All Saints Church

Leighton Buzzard' s All Saints Church welcomed in thousands of visitors for its three-day Christmas tree festival.

Guests were treated to over 70 exhibits from various organisations within the town, including the cubs, scouts, guides, schools, business, charities, and diverse organisations from a swimming club to Friends of the Earth.

Church spokesman Richard Parsons said: "The theme was Christmas past, Christmas present and Christmas future and the event was attended by thousands of townsfolk over the three days.

Andrew Selous MP opens the festival. Image: All Saints Church.

"The festival was opened by Andrew Selous MP who cut the opening ribbon surrounded by children from Pulford School choir who sang at the opening event."

Mr Selous was shown around the exhibitions by Mr Parsons and the Vicar, Cate Irving.

Richard continued: "Some exhibitors used the Charles Dickens book A Christmas Carol as their theme. Some did things differently looking at matters chronologically.

"For example, we had a Fairtrade display compared trading in years gone by with trading today. It then showed a wish of how they feel 'Fairtrade' should take place in the future.

Mr Selous is shown round All Saints Christmas tree festival by Vicar Cate Irving and Richard Parsons.

"It is difficult to say what people like about the displays; some like the creativity of the displays, others the trees and light within the church."

The festival is a bi-annual event and has been taking place for over 20 years.

This year's display took place from November 19 to 21.

All Saints Church Christmas Tree Festival

