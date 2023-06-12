News you can trust since 1861
Thousands turn out in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard to watch 200 truck convoy roll by

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard on Saturday as the annual Truck Convoy rolled back into town.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Truckers on the move - photo by Tony MargiocchiTruckers on the move - photo by Tony Margiocchi
Around 200 trucks joined the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy as it made its way to the Billington showground for an afternoon of fun and frivolities.

Organiser Graham Munt said: “All those thousands of people who came out to support us were brilliant, it made the day.

"It was a fabulous day, the biggest one yet.”

The event was a great fundraiser for local charities - photo by Tony MargiocchiThe event was a great fundraiser for local charities - photo by Tony Margiocchi
The event is supporting several charities including Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Air Ambulance and Graham is confident the final fundraising target will be around their hoped for £20,000.

A number of trucks represented charities while others dressed to impress with themes from Las Vegas to the Greatest Showman.

At the showground there was a family fun day with items auctioned off for charity, a tombola, bands, singers and dancing barefoot in the field. For the youngsters there were fairground rides and bouncy castles. There was even a flypast from the Red Arrows.

The event went on late into the night and at 10pm people were all called to the stage area where a bugler said the Kohima Epitaph and sounded The Last Post and the Union Flag was lowered, everyone observed a two minute silence for The Fallen.

The Last Post brought a moment of solemnity to the event - Photo by Tony MargiocchiThe Last Post brought a moment of solemnity to the event - Photo by Tony Margiocchi
Then every truck put on all their lights, air horns blew their tunes and light and sound filled the arena.

One onlooker said: “It was awesome! I have never been to an event like it. Will I return? Most certainly!”

To see more picture go to anthonymargiocchi.smugmug.com/Dunstable-and-Leighton-Buzzard-Truck-Convoy-2023/

A blaze of lights from the trucks - Photo by Tony MargiocchiA blaze of lights from the trucks - Photo by Tony Margiocchi
Photographer Tony Margiocchi was given a bird's eye view of the event thanks to STAR PlatformsPhotographer Tony Margiocchi was given a bird's eye view of the event thanks to STAR Platforms
Trucks of all shapes and sizes - photo by Tony MargiocchiTrucks of all shapes and sizes - photo by Tony Margiocchi
The event went on late into the night - photo by Tony MargiocchiThe event went on late into the night - photo by Tony Margiocchi
Eileen was on hand to help feed the masses - Photo by Tony MargiocchiEileen was on hand to help feed the masses - Photo by Tony Margiocchi
Kids having fun - photo by Tony MargiocchiKids having fun - photo by Tony Margiocchi
Uki Toones provided some of the entertainment - photo by Tony MargiocchiUki Toones provided some of the entertainment - photo by Tony Margiocchi
Joining in the fun - photo by Tony MargiocchiJoining in the fun - photo by Tony Margiocchi
