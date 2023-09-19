The three arrested have been released on bail

Three people arrested on Tuesday last week in connection with business burglaries in Leighton Buzzard have been bailed with conditions.

In a statement on social media on Friday, Beds Police reported the Crown Prosecution Service did not believe the evidence so far met the threshold for prosecution.

A statement said: “We want to say thanks again for the support from the local community

“We understand the impact this has had on our town and community officers will continue to work with patrol teams and detectives to progress the investigation.

“Please continue to report incidents, issues and information to us - it all forms a picture for us to be able to build the evidence and get cases before the courts.”

The arrests followed a string on burglaries on businesses in the town over the past month. At least 10 businesses, including a hairdressers, cafe bar and newsagents are among the victims.