News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility

Three bailed over Leighton Buzzard 'crime wave' as 'evidence does not meet prosecution threshold'

Police appeal for help to ‘build the evidence and get cases before the courts’
By Lynn Hughes
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
The three arrested have been released on bailThe three arrested have been released on bail
The three arrested have been released on bail

Three people arrested on Tuesday last week in connection with business burglaries in Leighton Buzzard have been bailed with conditions.

In a statement on social media on Friday, Beds Police reported the Crown Prosecution Service did not believe the evidence so far met the threshold for prosecution.

A statement said: “We want to say thanks again for the support from the local community

“We understand the impact this has had on our town and community officers will continue to work with patrol teams and detectives to progress the investigation.

Most Popular

“Please continue to report incidents, issues and information to us - it all forms a picture for us to be able to build the evidence and get cases before the courts.”

The arrests followed a string on burglaries on businesses in the town over the past month. At least 10 businesses, including a hairdressers, cafe bar and newsagents are among the victims.

Businesses in the town have been repeatedly calling for a larger police presence in the town to catch the thieves.