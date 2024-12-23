Three rare lion cubs born at Whipsnade Zoo hailed as conservation success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of lion cubs are the latest arrivals at Whipsnade Zoo after being born in Bedfordshire.

The Northern African cubs were born to three-year-old lioness Winta, and three-year-old dad Malik, on November 25.

Keepers captured their first moments on a CCTV ‘cub cam’ showing attentive mum Winta being tender with her tiny babies by carefully cleaning and nuzzling them.

In their first weeks, the tiny trio have spent most of their time eating and snoozing.

The babies all curled up in their bed. Picture: ZSL

The zoo said: “The three cubs are an important boost to the conservation breeding programme for Northern African lions, a subspecies that was first identified in 1758 but only officially confirmed in 2017 by scientific studies which recognised that there are in fact two distinct subspecies of African lion - Northern and Southern - with Northern lions facing greater threats in the wild and therefore in most need of vital conservation attention.”

The conservation breeding programme for Northern African lions helps these threatened big cats by making sure matches within the breeding population are genetically viable and selected carefully.

Sarah McGregor, team leader of predators at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to share that we’ve had three incredibly important Northern African lion cubs born at Whipsnade Zoo.”

“It's been 17 years since we last had African lion cubs at Whipsnade, so these three new additions really are something special for us. Their arrival is not only very exciting, but an especially important boost to the conservation breeding programme for these

amazing big cats.”

Whipsnade Zoo’s vets and keepers have been remotely monitoring Winta and her litter to allow her and the cubs to establish their bond and settle into her new role.

The three cubs are yet to be named, as keepers are unable to confirm the cubs’ sexes until their first vet check and vaccinations – at around eight weeks old.

Sarah added: “Like lots of families around the UK at this time of year, the cold December weather means mum and cubs will be spending their time inside their cosy and warm house, but we can’t wait to introduce them to our visitors in the new year when they’re bigger and stronger.”