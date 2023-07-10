Ticket office at Leighton Buzzard train station under threat

Cheddington and Leighton Buzzard stations could see their ticket offices close - photo Google Maps

The ticket offices at Leighton Buzzard railway station could close under plans to change the way tickets are sold.

London Northwestern Railway has published proposals to change the way train tickets are sold at stations, closing ticket offices and bringing staff out of the offices to help passengers.

The company says the proposals represent the biggest change to customer retailing since the 1990s, when 82% of all tickets were sold at ticket offices, compared to just 12% today.

A spokesman said: “In response to these changing customer habits, alongside other train operators, we are proposing to bring employees out from behind ticket office windows to be closer to customers, providing an enhanced customer service role and greater visibility of staff on concourses and platforms.

“Under these plans ticket offices in their current form would close over the next three years, but we would retain customer information centres across the network to facilitate the evolution of retail and the multi-skilling of staff to be available where customers most need them – on platforms and concourses to help with journey planning, finding the right ticket and supporting passengers with accessibility needs.

“Mobile teams would move between stations and would be deployed to offer extra help where needed. Ticket vending machines will be upgraded to make sure customers can still buy the most popular tickets at stations and many staff will have hand-held devices. New customer ‘help’ points would also be introduced at stations as part of the proposals.

“LNR recognise the need to safeguard the interests of passengers and other operators; and continue to promote of the use of the national rail network

“We remain committed to supporting our disabled customers and those requiring assistance to access our services.”

But one concerned passenger contacted the LBO to raise concerns about the proposals.

He said: “The booking office at our local mainline railway station is not just a convenient way to get the cheapest available ticket(s) for a rail journey. It's an information centre, a place to pay with cash, a lost property handling office, a customer assistance point for passengers who need assistance in boarding/alighting trains, and it's a human point of contact for some of the more lonely or vulnerable people in our community.”

