Ticket to ride as new bus scheme launches across Central Bedfordshire
A new single bus ticket which the council says makes it easier and more affordable to use buses in Central Bedfordshire and beyond has been introduced.
The Mojo scheme means travellers only need to buy one ticket when travelling with different bus companies. Passengers can explore popular destinations such as Bedford, Luton, Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Hitchin, Stevenage and Letchworth for a flat fee. For £12.50 per day or £38 per week, passengers can now have unlimited travel with multiple bus companies within Central Bedfordshire and beyond.
Passengers can purchase their Mojo ticket when they board their first bus. Then, they simply present their paper mojo ticket to each subsequent driver or scan the QR code on the onboard reader to embark on their journey hassle-free.
Passengers should also consider other tickets and offers to ensure that mojo is the best ticket option for their journey. Mojo tickets are available with immediate effect.
Visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/mojo for more information.