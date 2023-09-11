Watch more videos on Shots!

Christmas is coming to Leighton Buzzard Railway as tickets for its 2023 Christmas season have now gone on general sale.

Santa’s Steam Specials will begin on Saturday, December 2 and trains will operate over a total of 14 days, finishing on Christmas Eve to let Santa get ready for the big day.

In addition, the popular Mince Pie Specials will run from Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29.

Once again, the timetable offers a twilight experience between Saturday December 16 to Saturday, December 23, with a ‘post sunset’ 5.30pm departure.

Due to a high level of demand and to thank them for subscribing, priority has been given to the railway’s newsletter subscribers for the first week.

The festive experience includes a 25-minute return trip from Page’s Park to Leedon Loop through suburban scenery. Mince pies and punch will be served on the train prior to departure, and after the journey, customers are invited to visit Santa in his grotto, with all children aged 12 and under receiving a present.

Full details of all the railway’s remaining operating days in 2023, including the Santa Specials and Mince Pie Specials, as well as an Autumn Gala and Halloween event can be found at https://www.buzzrail.uk.

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is an accredited museum with a history linked with the sand quarrying industry around the town