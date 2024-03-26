Time to get training with Leighton Fun Runners for their annual charity event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s time to put on your trainers and take to the road to get in training for Leighton Buzzard’s annual fun run.

Organised by Leighton Fun Runners, the event takes place on September 15. The LFR 10k has been taking place in or around the town for more than 30 years, raising money for local good causes.

The route takes in the parks, paths and trails around the town and the amazing members of Leighton Fun Runners will be out on the course keeping you safe and cheering you on.

Join in the fun run this September

The event returned to the town in 2023 after four years away due to Covid and new housing developments – with almost 400 entrants taking part to raise more than £4,000 for charity.

All profits from the 2024 race will be going to the club's chosen charity for the year, which is Keech Hospice, who provide palliative care, end of life care, bereavement support and education for patients and families in the local area.

If you would like to take part then check out the website. But if you’d rather just watch, the club would love to see as many people as possible out on the day cheering on the runners.

